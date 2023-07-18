Western Advocate
Home/News/Court and Crime
Court

Robbie Neil Blythe in Bathurst Local Court for intimidation

Jay-Anna Mobbs
By Jay-Anna Mobbs
Updated July 18 2023 - 11:47am, first published 11:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A 21-YEAR-OLD man has escaped conviction after he made threats to kill during a heated phone call.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jay-Anna Mobbs

Jay-Anna Mobbs

Journalist

Reporter for the Western Advocate. First began as a sports journalist with ACM in 2018 before moving on to cover news and court.

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.