A 21-YEAR-OLD man has escaped conviction after he made threats to kill during a heated phone call.
Robbie Neil Blythe of Suttor Street, West Bathurst was placed on a conditional release order (CRO) - without conviction - after he pleaded guilty in Bathurst Local Court to intimidation.
Blythe was on the phone with a woman - who pleaded not guilty to her alleged involvement in the matter - about 7.30pm on June 3, 2023 when he began to threaten the victim over loud speaker, court documents said.
"You're a dead man ... I'm going to stab you ... You don't want to (expletive) with me, you don't know who I am. My family will get you," Blythe said to the victim, who was with the woman.
Some time after the phone call ended, police spoke with the victim about 11.50am at a Brilliant Street home in Bathurst, when they were told about the threats made by Blythe.
The court heard officers went to a home on Suttor Street in West Bathurst about 9.20pm on June 19 to speak with the woman when they found Blythe.
He was arrested and taken to Bathurst Police Station.
While in police custody, Blythe denied threatening the victim and said the phone call was initiated by the victim.
Legal Aid solicitor Matthew Tedeschi told the court during sentencing on July 5 that while his client made threats to kill and seriously injure, he did not "mean he would do what was said".
Mr Tedeschi also mentioned this was Blythe's first criminal charge.
Magistrate Brian van Zuylen described the court documents related to the matter as "quite terrible".
Mr van Zuylen then told Blythe a charge of intimidation carried a maximum penalty of two years in jail.
"It's not worth making threats, is it?" Mr van Zuylen asked.
"No," Blythe replied.
Blythe will be on the CRO for 12 months.
Reporter for the Western Advocate. First began as a sports journalist with ACM in 2018 before moving on to cover news and court.
