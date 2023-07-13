WHEN you're returning from back-to-back season-ending knee injuries and a pair of hamstring injuries you will usually want to ease your way into the swing of things.
On Sunday Bathurst Panthers' Blake Lawson didn't really have a choice.
Lawson was thrust into the team's Peter McDonald Premiership game against Orange Hawks off the bench after just 12 minutes had elapsed, due to starting halfback Doug Hewitt sustaining a knee injury of his own.
That saw Lawson - who usually plies his trade at centre - injected into the halves for the first time in his life.
Lawson was able to hold his own in an unfamiliar role as the Panthers came up just short of a comeback in a 16-12 loss at Wade Park in muddy conditions.
If Lawson never finds himself in the six or seven again he'll still say that's too soon.
"In my first game back I was probably looking at five minutes each side of the half and I've instead ended up playing 65 to 70 minutes at halfback, which I've never played before," he said.
"It's my first time playing there in a game. I jump in there at training all the time to muck around. Other than that I've never been at halfback before, and I don't think it's going to be happening again any time soon.
"I felt that I didn't go too bad but we didn't get the win so I wasn't a happy man after the game."
Lawson's injury luck is something to behold.
He suffered an ACL injury during the 2021 pre-season knockout then after getting through the following year's title-winning knockout unscathed he suffered another ACL injury in the team's inaugural Peter McDonald Premiership game against the Wellington Cowboys.
Lawson was still selected as part of the Western Rams' provisional squad at the end of last year but the knee injury made him unavailable for the final team.
Then a pair of hamstring injuries this year prolonged the centre's return to the Panthers' ranks.
He wanted to initially make his return in this year's first Bathurst derby against Pat's back in round three (which Panthers won 28-20) before the hamstring troubles struck.
"I haven't really played much football over the past three years. I'd say I've played three full games since the 2019 grand final. Outside of a bit of knockout and Tribal League footy that's about it," Lawson said.
Lawson was naturally disappointed to miss out on a chance to take down the Saints during the first derby of the year.
Having the chance to get 80 minutes against his rivals this Sunday has him as keen as he's ever been to take to the field.
"I was number 18 a while ago against Pat's, where I was pushing to come back, but I'd done my hamstrings twice and that's set me back another couple of months," he said.
"I would done the hammy the first time around 14 weeks ago so I was aiming to be back for that game in round three but that didn't work out.
"I expect I'll be back in the centres here and we'll see how we go. We'll have to shuffle some things around now that Dougy is out, but we'll have Joey Bugg back this week.
"These games against Pat's are the one thing that keep me going. You probably won't find too many people who are as passionate about their club as me. I love playing against them, it's my favourite time of the year."
It remains unclear how long Hewitt will be out of the side due to his knee injury.
Panthers go into the derby four points behind both St Pat's and Orange Hawks, who are fighting it out for second place on the Group 10 conference ladder.
Sunday's PMP Bathurst derby is set to kick off from 2pm at Carrington Park.
