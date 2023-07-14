WITH the Blowes Cup taking a week off, the region's New Holland Cup and North Cup second-tier competitions will take centre stage on Saturday.
And when you take a peek there's one club whose grand final prospects are so bright that you better have your sunglasses on when you're glancing their way.
That club is Mudgee Wombats, who have been showing how it's done throughout 2023.
Their two sides have dropped just one match this year and even the club's second grade men's side and colts teams are enjoying solid seasons, each currently running second in their competitions.
The only 'slip up' for the Wombats first grade men, if you can even call it that, was a 22-18 loss to defending premiers Parkes Boars back in May during what was so far the match of the season.
Boars look to be the biggest hurdle for the Wombats to overcome as the Parkes men chase a fourth consecutive New Holland Cup premiership.
They won't come together again until the finals, and you can expect that to be another cracking game.
Wombats only need two wins from their last three games of the regular season to secure a home major semi-final.
However, the club know all too well that it's about peaking at the right time of the year.
Wombats first grade coach John Carters said that's something they learned the hard way last season.
"It's been a great year for not just first grade but all of us. We had a great game against Parkes two weekends ago, which helped us see where we were at, and we were able to get the biscuits," he said.
"We were minor premiers in men's first and grade, women and colts and we only walked away with the women's premiership, so we're mindful about not getting too far ahead of ourselves.
"There's really great club spirit at the moment, which goes such a long way. We've been very lucky in first grade to have a lot of consistency with our side, plus we've had a lot of players come through from colts who were gone on to our second and first grade team.
"They understand really well how each other plays and there's also the feeling that when you play for the Wombats you're representing your town, and I think that's a benefit of being a one club town."
Wombats' next assignment will be an away game against the struggling CSU this Saturday.
Mudgee wiped the uni side off the park at Glen Willow Sporting Complex 90-0 last time they played.
CSU will look to produce a much improved performance this weekend on their charity and sponsors day at University Oval.
Carters said he expects and improved uni side this time around.
"We won't be underestimating them and we never have. We had a game against them last year where we only just pipped them on the bell, then the game we had against them earlier this year was up in the balance until probably the last 15 minutes," he said.
"That game where we won 90-0 I know they were struggling for numbers and that was also one of our better games. I know a lot of people don't believe us when we say that, but that was a performance from us that deserved those points.
"We know travelling over to Bathurst is a hard slog and the students always show up when we travel there. One thing we speak about is the need to respect the opposition every week, not being arrogant and earning our points through defending well."
The other game this Saturday sees Dubbo Rhinos playing host to Parkes, while the Narromine Gorillas have the bye.
Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.
