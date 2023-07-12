A 17-YEAR-OLD has been charged after allegedly stealing a car in Dubbo and breaking into two businesses.
Police say a Holden Caprice was stolen from outside a Dubbo business on Macquarie Street at about 10pm on Tuesday, July 11.
Twenty minutes later, police say they attempted to stop the driver on Whylandra Street.
When it failed to stop, a pursuit was initiated. Police say the pursuit was ended due to safety concerns.
About 1.30am on Wednesday, July 12, police say a shop in Elong Elong, east of Dubbo, was broken into and cash, confectionery, and phone chargers stolen.
Just after 2.20am, a supermarket in Dunedoo was broken into and cigarettes, cash and a speaker were stolen, police say.
Police patrolling the area say they saw the Holden on the Golden Highway, east of Dubbo, and followed it until it stopped outside a home on Twickenham Drive in Dubbo at about 4am.
The occupants fled and, following a foot pursuit, police say three teenagers were arrested and taken to Dubbo Police Station.
The Holden was seized and will undergo forensic examination.
A 17-year-old boy was charged with two counts of aggravated break and enter dwelling in company steal, police pursuit - not stop - drive recklessly, steal motor vehicle and take and drive conveyance without consent of owner.
He was refused bail to appear at a children's court on Wednesday.
Two girls - aged 16 and 17 - were charged with be carried in conveyance taken without consent of owner.
The older girl was given conditional bail to appear at a children's court on Monday, July 17.
The younger girl was given conditional bail to appear at a children's court on Monday, September 18.
Anyone with information is urged to call Dubbo Police or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.