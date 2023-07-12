Western Advocate
Teen charged after Dubbo car theft, village business break-ins

By Newsroom
Updated July 12 2023 - 4:01pm, first published 3:46pm
A 17-YEAR-OLD has been charged after allegedly stealing a car in Dubbo and breaking into two businesses.

