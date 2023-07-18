Interagency is an association of Bathurst community groups and services.
Bathurst Community Transport plays a crucial role in helping to retain independence for the senior members of our community.
However, there are several misconceptions surrounding community transport services that need to be addressed.
Let's explore and dispel some of these myths to shed light on the valuable services offered by Bathurst Community Transport.
It is a fairly common misconception that community transport only provides transportation to medical appointments.
While transport for medical appointments is an essential service, Bathurst Community Transport is much more than that.
We understand the importance of maintaining social connections and independence. Hence, we can take people anywhere they need to go, including the hairdresser, bingo, train stations, shopping centres or simply to catch up with family and friends.
The aim is to enhance the overall quality of life for the members of our community.
Another myth is that community transport is always booked out. While it is true that community transport operates with limited resources, don't assume they are always fully booked.
By making your appointment early, you can usually secure a spot.
Also, there is sometimes last-minute availability due to cancellations.
Bathurst Community Transport is committed to assisting individuals to the best of our ability and we encourage everyone to reach out for assistance when needed.
Bathurst Community Transport is not restricted to pensioners alone. Anyone who has a referral from My Aged Care can access the services, including self-funded retirees.
Bathurst Community Transport prioritises meeting the transportation needs of individuals who require assistance, regardless of their specific circumstances.
While community transport is subsidised transport, not free transport, the fees charged for services are significantly lower compared with other transport options.
Bathurst Community Transport operates with the goal of making transportation affordable and accessible for the community.
To find out more about the services provided by Bathurst Community Transport, contact our office at 6331 3322.
Our friendly staff will be more than happy to assist you and provide any additional information you may require.
Bathurst Community Transport plays a crucial role in fostering independence and social connectivity within our community.
Don't let these myths deter you from utilising this invaluable service.
Bathurst Community Transport is here to help you with your transportation needs, wherever they may take you.
Remember, it's not just about medical appointments; it's about providing support, convenience, and peace of mind.
So, let Bathurst Community Transport be your trusted partner in transportation and experience the freedom of community transport today.
