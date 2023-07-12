RE: Proposed pumped hydro project at Yetholme.
Listening on 2BS to Karen Nielsen (ATCO managing director for global renewables) outline the decision to indefinitely halt progress on the long-awaited Yetholme Pumped Hydro proposal environmental impact statement, it struck me that, in my opinion, her explanation for the decision was as short on substance as was the original project proposal.
I believe ATCO's proposal was flawed from day one and this announcement is just confirmation.
Time and again, ATCO has demonstrated what I believe is a shocking ignorance and contempt for carbon accountability - the one true measure against which its proposal needs to be judged.
How much carbon will it emit? What is the net carbon output for the life cycle of the project?
Carbon accounting doesn't just "keep the bastards honest", it also provides a framework for the design process and business model planning.
Without it, ATCO's engineering plan and feasibility assessment are meaningless.
It is a sign, frankly, of how perverse this unregulated gold rush to renewal energy has suddenly become.
Thank goodness the new state government is showing a glimmer of wisdom in taking stock.
We in the Friends of Fish River community group will be advocating that the industry needs to be regulated like any other and development proposals need to be carbon transparent and the way to do this is through project life-cycle carbon accounting.
Perhaps ATCO hopes that placing this proposal in a holding pattern will pressure government to provide an even more favourable financial environment with lower environmental standards.
As far as I am concerned, however, it just makes the ATCO proposal a sitting duck that will be fully in our sights as we escalate our concerns with the state and federal governments.
