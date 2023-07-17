A UNIT complex is proposed to be built on the fringe of the Bathurst central business district, surrounded by heritage-style homes.
A development application (DA) has been lodged with Bathurst Regional Council proposing a staged development to deliver 11 units in Piper Street.
A subdivision is also proposed for 212 and 214 Piper Street.
If approved, the units would be built on vacant land behind the existing homes, with the subdivision to separate the dwelling at 212 Piper Street from the development land.
A demountable dwelling on 214 Piper Street would be relocated.
Once subdivided, a new carport will be constructed to benefit 212 Piper Street, along with a new driveway off Piper Street.
The driveway would provide a dual width access directly off Piper Street and include a 6x6 metre waiting bay behind the property boundary.
A Statement of Environmental Effects has been prepared by Aaron Schumacher Drafting and was submitted with the DA.
It states that the units, a mix of two-bedroom and three-bedroom dwellings, will be "attractive".
"The residential units will be a mixture of five different house types all of which have similarities," Mr Schumacher said.
"Each house type is considered to be an attractive design, with a combination of good quality building materials, attractive Hampton's inspired facade treatment(s) and modern colour scheme, inspired by lighter autumn colour tones."
He assured that the unit complex would be in keeping with the heritage conservation area.
"The development site lies within the Bathurst Regional Heritage Conservation area and careful consideration has been incorporated into the design(s) to ensure that the proposal will fit into the established conservation area seamlessly," he said.
"The selection of light and bright Hampton's inspired colour tones along with careful selection of good quality building materials will assist in reducing the impact of the units on the established area of the Bathurst CBD."
A Heritage Impact Statement, also prepared by Mr Schumacher, was submitted with the DA and generally supports the development that is proposed.
It found the home located on 212 Piper Street is of some heritage significance to the Piper Street area, while the demountable dwelling at 214 Piper Street "has no heritage status and creates no connection to the existing Piper Street area".
"We believe that the proposed new development will not affect the current heritage status of the structure (212 Piper Street) and its surrounding area; the original frontage of the structure is to remain untouched, complementing the historical character of the existing dwelling," the Heritage Impact Statement concludes.
The unit complex, if approved, would be constructed in two stages.
Stage one includes the earthworks, installation of site drainage, the subdivision and the construction of the first six units.
Units seven through 11 are proposed to be constructed in stage two.
I have been a journalist at the Western Advocate since 2014.
