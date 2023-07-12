Western Advocate
Man dies at Wuuluman solar farm near Wellington

By Newsroom
Updated July 12 2023 - 5:54pm, first published 4:50pm
A man has died at a solar farm in the region. File picture
A MAN has died in a workplace accident at a solar farm near Wellington, according to police.

