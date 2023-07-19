Western Advocate
Honour

Vale Elissa Jackson: A talented artist with a beautiful outlook on life

Amy Rees
Amy Rees
July 19 2023 - 6:00pm
Vale Elissa Jackson, a talented artist with a beautiful outlook on life. Picture supplied.
POSSESSING great eloquence, Elissa Jackson was, to her family, the modern day combination of Mozart and Michelangelo.

