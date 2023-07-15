ACCORDING to the US National Centers for Environmental Prediction, Monday, July 3 was earth's hottest day ever.
The average global temperature was 17.01 degrees Celsius, which beat the August 2016 record of 16.92 degrees.
But once I'd written the first draft of this article, on Tuesday the record was broken again (17.18 degrees), with the same temperature on Wednesday, and 17.23 degrees on Thursday.
I've now given up trying to keep up with it ....
RECENT ECO NEWS COLUMNS:
"But wait," you say, "17 degrees! With the recent weather in Bathurst, that would be great, but our summers are waaay hotter than that!"
True. Note that this is the average global temperature. That's worked out from thousands of meteorological readings from all over the world.
We may have been cold in lil' old Bathurst, but the southern US and China are having heatwaves, and North Africa has been nearer 50 degrees.
Even Antarctica, in winter like us, has had warmer than usual temperatures.
Earth's orbit around the sun is not completely circular. Perihelion, the closest we get to the sun, is around 147 million kilometres, and aphelion, the furthest away, is about 152 million kilometres.
Not a huge difference, but at perihelion we get about seven per cent more solar radiation than at aphelion.
That makes a difference, and the average global temperature cycles up and down a few degrees, with a maximum around July-August.
So this record could be broken again this year.
Zeke Hausfather, a research scientist at the UC Berkeley Earth climate data analysis centre, says that, unfortunately, "it promises to only be the first in a series of new records set this year as increasing emissions of greenhouse gases coupled with a growing El Nino event push temperatures to new highs".
Scientists are predicting that this could be the strongest El Nino ever seen.
And climate scientist Friederike Otto of the Grantham Institute at Imperial College London says this is not a milestone we should be celebrating, but "it's a death sentence for people and ecosystems".
We're not helping ourselves. We keep extracting and burning coal and gas. Our government is still approving new coal and gas projects.
Canada has intense fires where there have never been fires before. I wonder what our bushfire season's going to be like.
Mankind needs to get on top of global warming, fast, if our future is not going to be too awful to contemplate.
