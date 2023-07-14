THE new convenience development in Bathurst's west is preparing to welcome its next tenant.
A complying development certificate has been approved for the fit-out of the second tenancy of the food and drink precinct currently under construction on the corner of Bradwardine Road and Corporation Avenue.
Tenancy two will be filled by Subway, the second to be in operation in Bathurst.
The premises will be positioned on the Corporation Avenue side of the development and will occupy 74 square metres of floor space.
At the rear of the premises will be a staff bathroom, cool rooms and food preparation areas, while the front will contain a counter where sandwiches are made to order and a seating area for customers.
Once completed, the new convenience development will offer three fast-food retailers - McDonald's, Subway and Red Rooster - and a new 7-Eleven service station.
The McDonald's restaurant is close to completion, however, the opening date has been delayed.
Initially, Spectrum Retail Group, the developer behind the precinct, was hoping to have all four retailers open by the end of June, 2023.
Now, McDonald's is not expected to open until mid August.
Licensee Todd Bryant, who also owns the McDonald's outlets in Kelso and Bathurst, cited development application (DA) requirements as the reason for the delay.
However, he is still pleased with how quickly construction has progressed.
"Mainbrace is the agent that's building it and they've done an outstanding job," he said.
"They've kept with the timetable that McDonald's and myself wanted, which was to open by the end of June.
"Fortunately we had it built in time, but unfortunately the DA won't allow us to open until the outside is finished.
"Mainly that's the slip lane out the front, which is a part of 7-Eleven."
McDonald's is expected to employ between 120 and 150 people, while the overall development could employ "a couple of hundred" people, a figure cited by Spectrum's development director Youil Adam in September, 2022.
