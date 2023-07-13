A FORMER Panthers Bathurst employee is now embarking on a new adventure at Blayney.
With more than 15 years of experience in hospitality, there's not much that Ironbark Espresso Bar's new owner Meaghan Taylor hasn't experienced.
Her CV begins at Panthers Bathurst and is followed by a catalogue of some of the Blayney shire's best eateries, including working with Joanne Howarth at the original Ironbark and then six years at the Royal Hotel in Blayney.
In among all that she also got married and had her first child, Maggie.
IN BUSINESS NEWS AROUND BATHURST:
Now Ms Taylor has purchased the Ironbark and is ready to take a new step forward.
"I've always wanted to run my own place," she said. "Now I can put my own stamp on the business."
There won't be any major changes as she takes the reins: the coffee will still be roasted by Bathurst's Fish River and the majority of the food items will remain.
Even most of the staff have been kept on, but there will be one change that will really make people smile.
"We're going to open on a Sunday morning," she said.
"At the start, it will be coffee and a few grab-and-go items, but eventually we'll introduce a dine-in menu for people to enjoy."
Started working in newspapers in the 1990's in the darkroom of the Pastoral Times in Deniliquin before moving to Millthorpe in 2003. Soon after arriving I started as a photographer at the CWD. Now a journalist at the Blayney Chronicle.
