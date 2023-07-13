Western Advocate
Panorama FC organise screening of Matildas' World Cup opener at the Victoria Hotel

Bradley Jurd
By Bradley Jurd
July 13 2023 - 6:00pm
BATHURST is set to tap into the hype surrounding the FIFA Women's World Cup, with a local pub set to host a live viewing party for the Matildas' opening game.

