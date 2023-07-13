BATHURST is set to tap into the hype surrounding the FIFA Women's World Cup, with a local pub set to host a live viewing party for the Matildas' opening game.
Panorama Football Club, in conjunction with the Victoria Hotel and Harvey Norman, will host the viewing party on Thursday, July 20, for Australia's opening match against the Republic of Ireland.
Harvey Norman will contribute an 85 inch for the party, while the Victoria can accommodate up to 150 standing guests, with the Bathurst public invited to attend the event.
Panorama Football Club's public relations coordinator Andrew Hutchison said his club wants to build some hype around the World Cup.
"It occurred to us that there hasn't really been much of a build up around this Women's World Cup in Bathurst," he said.
"So we thought what can we do? Well, why don't we just whack it on at our major sponsor the Vic and get a couple of guys down to watch.
"We thought we'd need a big TV and that's where we got our sponsor Harvey Norman on board."
Mr Hutchison is confident of a strong turnout on Thursday night.
"I'd imagine it'll be pretty well received," he said.
"They can fit about 70 sitting down out there, but maybe there's room for 150 if they're all standing. It could be a big turnout."
He said the World Cup will be a big occasion for the country as a whole.
"It's going to be unreal," he said.
"It's going to be really refreshing change to be able to watch a World Cup where your home team's a genuine chance.
"We all follow the Socceroos, but deep down we know it's a mountain to climb, where as the Matildas could go all the way, if the stars align."
A screening for the opening match between and Australia and the Republic of Ireland has been organised, but Panorama is not opposed to the idea of screening further Matildas games if the reception is good.
Kick-off for the match is 8pm, with the match to be screened at the Little Albert's room at the Victoria Hotel.
Tickets can also be purchased to go into a raffle to win an Australian jersey.
The Western Advocate previously contacted Bathurst Regional Council, to ask if it had anything planned for the World Cup.
Bathurst mayor Robert Taylor said there was nothing in the pipeline.
"We haven't discussed it, that's not to say that we've ruled it out," he said.
"The events team would have to do it and they've been flat out with the winter festival."
But Cowra has plans to host a party at Sid Kallas Oval, where they'll screen all three group stage matches involving the Matildas.
Entry will be free and heaters will be available on the night, to battle the cold weather.
There'll also be a barbecue and kick-a-goal competition to raise funds for the Cowra and District Soccer Club.
The popularity of the event in Cowra will be bolstered thanks to Matildas defender and local junior Ellie Carpenter in the Australian squad.
The Central West will also be represented by Western Sydney Wanderers captain Clare Hunt, who grew up in Grenfell.
Tameka Yallop, who played her junior football in Queensland, was born in Orange.
The first match of the World Cup will be held several hours before the Australia-Republic of Ireland match, when New Zealand faces Norway at Eden Park in Auckland.
