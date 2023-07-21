HIDING from cops outside a known drug house proved an unsuccessful tactic for a man, who was busted with two small bags of "ice".
Michael Anthony Knox, 33, of George Street, Bathurst pleaded guilty in Bathurst Local Court on July 5, 2023 of having methamphetamine.
Police were patrolling the Bathurst area about 5am on January 25, 2023 when they saw Knox hiding across the road from a known drug house, as described in court documents.
An "extremely nervous" Knox told police he was visiting a friend around the corner and was waiting for a taxi to take him home.
Due to the location, the time of day and Knox's nervousness, police said they would do a search for illegal drugs.
The court heard Knox had a small black case with a glass pipe and two small resealable plastic bags of "ice".
Knox told police it was a count of "points" for personal use.
The substance was seized and taken to Bathurst Police Station, where it was found to be 1.19 grams of methamphetamine.
A self-represented Knox told the court during sentencing he was a truck driver by trade, which prompted concern for Magistrate Brian van Zuylen.
"Really? Imagine if you crashed into someone [while on drugs]," Mr van Zuylen said.
"You could go to prison for this ... Surely you've got better things to do with your money than buy drugs."
Knox - who completed the Magistrates Early Referral Into Treatment program - was convicted with no further penalty.
