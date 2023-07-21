Western Advocate
Home/News/Court and Crime
Court

Michael Anthony Knox in Bathurst Court for having meth

By Court Reporter
Updated July 21 2023 - 2:31pm, first published 2:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

HIDING from cops outside a known drug house proved an unsuccessful tactic for a man, who was busted with two small bags of "ice".

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.