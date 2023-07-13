A SHOW described as "a new politically and unapologetically raw dance work" is coming to Bathurst Memorial Entertainment Centre.
SILENCE, by Karul Projects, has been choreographed by artist and proud Minjungbal-Yugambeh, Wiradjuri and Ni-Vanuatu man, Thomas E.S. Kelly.
Those behind the show say that it is about the conversations not being heard and the responses that are muted.
The contemporary dance performance features a complex musical score, punctuated by live percussion, exploring past, present, alternative realities and dreamscapes.
SILENCE will be performed on Friday, July 28 at 8pm and Saturday, July 29 at 11am in the Ian Macintosh Theatre at Bathurst Memorial Entertainment Centre.
To book tickets, visit the BMEC website or phone the box office, 6333 6161, Monday to Friday from 10am to 4pm.
