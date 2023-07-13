THE final feature event of the Bathurst Winter Festival is going to be a bit ... furry.
Pet Day will be held this Sunday, July 16, featuring a parade from noon and an adoption promotion.
Mayor Robert Taylor said Pet Day will follow on from the opening night, Brew and Bite nights, two Kids' Days and Accessibility Day feature events of the festival.
"Each of these events provide a reason for different groups to head to the festival and Pet Day is no different," he said.
"Sunday's event is an opportunity for people to show off their four-legged friends.
"There will be a pet parade, an adoption promotion with animals from council's small animal pound and Sunday markets with a decidedly pet friendly theme.
"Staff from council's small animal pound will also be at Pet Day with a number of cats and puppies who are currently looking for their forever homes.
"Cats Tish and Ruby and eight puppies will be there hoping to meet their new family.
"The adoption fee will be $116 and payable on the day.
"Tish and Ruby are both microchipped, vaccinated and desexed and the puppies are microchipped and vaccinated.
"Two are already booked in for desexing thanks to the RSPCA NSW Bathurst Volunteer Branch. Desexing is available at a reduced price for the remaining puppies on the day."
Cr Taylor said the pet parade will have categories for best-dressed dog and owners, most creative winter outfit and most well-groomed dog.
"To take part, simply come along on the day and register at the judges' table before 11.45am," he said.
The pet parade will start at noon and the Sunday markets will run from 10am to 5pm.
