FINAL UPDATE: All lanes of Great Western Highway open at Katoomba after earlier police operation

5.20PM UPDATE:
THE Transport Management Centre says all lanes of the Great Western Highway are now open after a police operation at Katoomba just before noon today.
The highway had been closed in both directions near Woodlands Road (between Katoomba and Leura) before one lane was opened in each direction.
4.30PM UPDATE:
THE Transport Management Centre says one lane of the Great Western Highway is now open in each direction past the site of a police operation near Woodlands Road at Katoomba.
The highway had been closed in both directions.
The centre said, in an update just before 4pm, that one lane remains closed each way so motorists are still advised to allow plenty of extra travel time and follow the directions of emergency services and traffic controllers.
1.30PM UPDATE:
The Great Western Highway remains closed in both directions and local diversions are in place for light vehicles after a police operation at Katoomba just before midday.
Live Traffic is warning drivers to expect heavy traffic conditions and significant delays.
Heavy vehicles are being asked to use the Bells Line of Road.
The Blue Mountains Gazette reports that westbound traffic at Leura is being told the highway is closed three kilometres ahead at Katoomba.
EARLIER
TRAFFIC is affected on the Great Western Highway after a "high-risk vehicle stop" in the Blue Mountains on Thursday morning that followed a police pursuit that began in western Sydney.
At one stage, there was a warning that the police activity was in the Blue Mountains and "heading west".
According to NSW Police Media, the pursuit began at Lalor Park, near Blacktown, at around 9.30am, with information suggesting a police officer had discharged a firearm.
No injuries were reported.
About 11.40am, specialist operatives from the Tactical Operations Unit conducted what was described as a "high-risk vehicle stop" on the Great Western Highway at Katoomba, near Woodlands Road.
A black Holden Commodore was brought to a stop and the male driver was arrested.
NSW Police Media says more information will be provided when it is available.
Live Traffic is reporting that the Great Western Highway is closed in both directions at Woodlands Road, Katoomba.
Local diversions are in place for light vehicles only and heavy vehicle drivers are being asked to consider Bells Line of Road.
