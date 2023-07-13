Western Advocate
Home/News/Court and Crime

FINAL UPDATE: All lanes of Great Western Highway open at Katoomba after earlier police operation

Updated July 13 2023 - 5:28pm, first published 5:15pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Great Western Highway at Parke Street, Katoomba, looking east towards Leura.
The Great Western Highway at Parke Street, Katoomba, looking east towards Leura.

5.20PM UPDATE:

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.