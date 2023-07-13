HAYDEN Bolam is keen to get stuck into this Sunday's Peter McDonald Premiership clash with Bathurst Panthers after the Saints hooker missed the first derby earlier this year.
Bolam and the Saints are keen to build upon last round's win over Orange CYMS, as they try and hold onto their top two spot on the Group 10 ladder, and trying to avoid a second loss this year to the Panthers gives them team added motivation.
Both Bolam and half Willie Wright were key absences for Pat's when they went down 28-20 to the Panthers at Carrington Park.
It's almost impossible to recognise the St Pat's team from that round three game against the Panthers when you compare it to their current lineup.
Luke Single has come back into the Pat's side at prop, allowing Aaron Mawhinney to move into lock and Caleb Wardman to jump into the second row.
Ash Cosgrove has since locked down the fullback spot and the man who played there in the derby, Jackson Brien, is in the centres.
Unfortunately for Pat's they will still be without the services of coach Zac Merritt this weekend due to injury, while Lee McClintock won't be available after sustaining a number of injuries from the win over CYMS.
Bolam, who scored a late try in the 36-10 win against Orange, said it was a confidence building result the squad needed.
"We needed that win, especially with the two losses we had in the weeks before that," he said.
"We were a bit slow in those games so it was nice to get that win against CYMS leading up Panthers.
"There were a couple of months there of great footy before we fell a bit behind the 8-ball. I think we'll get a lot of confidence from that win against Orange. I hope that gets us on a roll leading into semis."
Pat's haven't had much trouble scoring points this year - only Dubbo CYMS have managed a bigger total - but it's the defensive side of things that the team are trying to address.
That could end up being the difference in whether the Saints can stave off the challenge from both Orange Hawks and Panthers in the race for a top two spot.
"On our day we can match it with teams like Mudgee and [Dubbo] CYMS. It's just about whether we turn up," Bolam said.
"I didn't play in that last game against Panthers. I know we had a couple out last time. Hopefully we can get the win against them.
"In a local derby anything can happen. We know both teams will turn up for it."
The reigning Group 10 player of the year and Western Rams representative said he's hoping on a personal level that he can elevate his game at the right time of the campaign.
"I feel like the season's going alright for me. It's probably not been as consistent as last year," Bolam said.
"I definitely think there's been patches where I could have been better. Leading into the back end of the season I hope I can get things to click."
Kick-off in the derby will be 2pm.
Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.
