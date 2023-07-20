A STINT behind the wheel after using drugs has seen a 40-year-old man taken off the road for six months.
Joseph Graeme Vincent, 40, of Endurance Court, Llanarth was convicted in his absence at Bathurst Local Court on July 5, 2023 of driving with an illegal drug present in his blood.
Court documents said police were patrolling the Bathurst area about 1.15am on November 19, 2022 when they saw a blue Holden Commodore travelling along Browning Street.
After police did a U-turn to stop the car, the driver - later identified as Vincent - accelerated away before turning right onto Peel Street then Rocket Street.
Once police caught up and pulled the vehicle over, officers approached the driver's side door and saw Vincent behind the wheel.
He was asked for his licence before he was subject to an oral drug fluid test, which - as heard by the court - came back positive for methamphetamine.
Vincent was arrested and taken to Bathurst Police Station, where he gave a second positive test for the drug.
His oral drug sample was later confirmed by forensic analysis to contain meth.
Magistrate Brian van Zuylen read the charge against Vincent aloud in court before he found the matter proved in his absence.
In addition to the six month disqualification, Vincent was fined $700.
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens.
Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.