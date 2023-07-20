Western Advocate
Joseph Graeme Vincent in Bathurst Court for driving with meth

By Court Reporter
Updated July 21 2023 - 9:47am, first published 9:30am
A STINT behind the wheel after using drugs has seen a 40-year-old man taken off the road for six months.

