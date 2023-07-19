A FATHER'S maturity has been called into question by the court, after he got behind the wheel of a car with alcohol and drugs in his system.
Andrew Cobcroft, 35, of Hamilton Street, Eglinton stood before Bathurst Local Court on July 5, 2023 where he pleaded guilty to low range drink-driving and driving with drugs in his blood.
Cobcroft was behind the wheel of a white Toyota Landcruiser heading along McKay Street in Nowra about 11.15am on March 10, 2023 when he was stopped by police in a highway patrol vehicle, court documents said.
Cobcroft pulled into the driveway of a home before he got out of the driver's seat and walked towards the front door, despite not living at the address.
After being asked by police to stop, Cobcroft turned and gave officers his details, which were used to confirm he lived in Eglinton.
The court heard Cobcroft, who had become argumentative, was then subject to a roadside alcohol breath test.
After returning a positive result, Cobcroft was arrested and taken to Nowra Police Station, where he gave a second reading for alcohol of 0.074.
While in police custody, Cobcroft was also tested for drugs; he gave a positive indication for methamphetamine, which was later confirmed by forensics.
He also told officers he had 10 Great Northern mid strength beers between 12pm and 1am that morning.
Aboriginal Legal Service solicitor Fiona Chui told the court her client was a father of three and understood "what he did was wrong".
Magistrate Brian van Zuylen noted Cobcroft's age and suggested he "set a better example" for his children.
"You should know better at your age," Mr van Zuylen said.
"You've got three children. Do you want someone driving their way with alcohol and methamphetamine in their system? It's bad."
Cobcroft was placed on a conditional release order for six months (without conviction).
He was also fined $500 and disqualified from driving for six months.
