Western Advocate
Home/Comment/National Opinion

We enjoyed the chance to be live among all the locals at the festival | Tuned In

By Brett van Heekeren
July 15 2023 - 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
2MCE presenters Brett Van Heekeren and Sharon Williams bringing the excitement and colour of the Bathurst Winter Festival to life through the stations live broadcast at the event.
2MCE presenters Brett Van Heekeren and Sharon Williams bringing the excitement and colour of the Bathurst Winter Festival to life through the stations live broadcast at the event.

CULTURAL events play an important part in enhancing the liveability of any city and the social wellbeing of the community within it.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.