CULTURAL events play an important part in enhancing the liveability of any city and the social wellbeing of the community within it.
A perfect example is the Bathurst Winter Festival, a two-week event that celebrates localism.
As an annual event, it adopts a wonderful role in showcasing local produce and services, along with the plethora of artists and performers active in the region.
It's an event that brings the community together while attracting visitors to the region to the financial benefit of our local businesses.
The Bathurst Winter Festival was also an opportunity for 2MCE to participate as a local media service.
The station broadcast live from the festival on Friday afternoon as part of the CSU Brew and Bite sponsorship, with volunteers and staff working to bring the colour and excitement of the event to listeners.
The live programming brought the Community Drive team to the event as presenters Sharon Williams, David "Duck" Wilson and Brett Van Heekeren featured interviews with local producers and organisations, what's on information and general festival atmosphere.
It was a chance for 2MCE to be out there and engaging with the community and talking with people about the station and its volunteer opportunities.
It was a successful event for the station and gave volunteers and technical staff the excitement of producing an outside broadcast.
Congratulations go to the team that made the broadcast possible and for the work of Bathurst Regional Council to continue to provide the community with such a wonderful event.
If you would like to become a volunteer at 2MCE and be involved in activities such as live broadcasts, contact the station on 6338 4790 or 2mce@csu.edu.au.
