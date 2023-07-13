TWO men have been arrested following a wild police pursuit that forced the closure of the Great Western Highway in the Blue Mountains on Thursday.
One man remains in custody at Blacktown Police Station, while a second man is under police guard at Katoomba Hospital.
Roads remain closed or impacted at Winston Hills and Katoomba, where crime scene examinations are being undertaken.
Police were first made aware of suspicious activity in Lalor Park, near Blacktown, around 8.15am on Thursday, July 13, after a man was reported to be swapping number plates on a black Holden Commodore sedan.
Police located the sedan travelling on Freeman Street, Lalor Park, at about 9.30am and - when the driver failed to stop as directed - a police pursuit was initiated.
Additional resources, including Traffic and Highway Patrol Command and PolAir, were requested to assist as the vehicle was driven east through multiple suburbs.
Officers again attempted to stop the car at about 10.40am as it approached Gibbon and Old Windsor roads, Winston Hills.
When a senior constable, attached to the Raptor Squad, grabbed the slowing vehicle, the driver accelerated and the officer was flung across the bonnet of a nearby police vehicle.
Police discharged a number of shots towards the sedan before it was driven onto the North West T-Way.
A short time later, a 21-year-old man left the car and was immediately arrested, with the driver remaining in the vehicle and fleeing the scene, driving north on Old Windsor Road.
The driver drove onto the M7 travelling west, before continuing onto the M4 and the Great Western Highway.
Road spikes were unsuccessful at Springwood at about 11.15am, and the car continued to travel west on the Great Western Highway with PolAir monitoring.
After encountering traffic congestion past Katoomba, the driver conducted a U-turn and began driving east on the Great Western Highway.
Specialist operatives from the Tactical Operations Unit conducted a high-risk vehicle stop at about 11.40am, stopping the vehicle on the Great Western Highway, Katoomba, near Woodlands Road.
The operatives deployed a Taser to effect the arrest of the driver, also aged 21.
The man was assessed at the scene by NSW Ambulance paramedics before being taken to Katoomba Hospital, where he remains under police guard.
The first man has been taken to Blacktown Police Station, where he is assisting with inquiries.
The Raptor Squad officer has been assessed by paramedics but did not require hospital treatment and has returned to duty.
Motorists are urged to avoid the areas and delay their travel, if possible. Further information is available via Live Traffic: www.livetraffic.com.
Anyone with information about this incident - including dash-cam or other vision - is urged to contact Crime Stoppers: 1800 333 000 or nsw.crimestoppers.com.au. Information is treated in strict confidence. The public is reminded not to report information via NSW Police social media pages.
