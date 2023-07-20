Western Advocate
Home/News/Court and Crime
Court

Hayden Grace, 21, in Bathurst Court for smashing car windows

By Court Reporter
Updated July 20 2023 - 3:45pm, first published 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A MAN'S actions have been described by a magistrate as a "harsh lesson" learnt, after the 21-year-old suffered serious injuries during an "erratic" outburst.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.