The gates are open in the fight for Calare.
I can understand Andrew Gee's decision to be an independent and leave the National Party.
The federal leader David Littleproud said in Orange this week that an independent cannot get what they want because he has not got the ear or is around the cabinet table.
But have a look at a former Member for Calare, the late Peter Andren. He got a lot for his electorate.
I listen to talkback radio and farmers, villages, towns and city have had enough of the National Party.
They do not represent the bush. They have shifted too far right.
Andrew Gee has done an excellent job in Calare and should continue to be our voice in Canberra.
