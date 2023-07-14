Stay up to date with your recommended flu and COVID-19 vaccinations.



Stay home if you have cold or flu symptoms.

Wash or sanitise your hands often.

Wear a mask in crowded, indoor places.



Get together outdoors or in large, well-ventilated spaces with open doors and windows.

Talk with your doctor now if you are at higher risk of severe illness from COVID-19 or influenza to make a plan about what to do if you get sick, including what test to take, and discussing if you are eligible for antiviral medicines.

Don't visit people who are at higher risk of severe illness if you have cold or flu symptoms or have tested positive to COVID-19 or influenza.