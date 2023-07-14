THERE will be a splash of pink around Cooke Hockey Complex for this Saturday's Central West Premier League Hockey breast cancer awareness round.
All three women's PLH games will be held on Bob Roach Field this Saturday, where players will be fired up in fuchsia as finals approach in just over a month's time.
Bathurst City will take on Orange United this Saturday, Souths will play Parkes and St Pat's round out the day with a game against leaders Lithgow Panthers.
The revamped round used to be a former staple event of the competition and PLH women's vice-president Sarah White said she was keen to see the charity weekend make a return to the calendar in 2023.
"I remembered that years ago we used to do a breast cancer round that was massive. We hadn't done it for a long time," she said.
"Now we do an Indigenous round and also a mental health round in the men's competition so I thought it'd be a great time to bring it back.
"While we're calling it the breast cancer round, and we're all wearing pink, it's about cancer in general. We all know someone who has been affected by it."
White is expecting a great atmosphere at the venue, with many people already throwing their support behind the day.
"We'll have a gold coin donation and we'll hopefully have pink cupcakes at the canteen," she said.
"The big thing that we've organised is that we've got the Cancer Council involved. They'll be giving out pamphlets with information about all different cancers, and they've done a whole team folder - so every player will get one of those."
Bathurst Hockey Association will also be hosting a local cancer awareness day on August 5.
This Saturday's matches at Bathurst will start with the City-United clash from 12.20pm, with Souths and Parkes to follow at 1.50pm and Pat's-Panthers rounding out the day at 3.20pm.
It'll be a big weekend for Souths and St Pat's as they fight to keep their finals hopes alive while the City versus United game could have big ramifications for who reaches the top four at the end of the season.
Orange CYMS have the bye while the men's competition has a general bye this weekend.
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens. Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.
Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.