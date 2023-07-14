Western Advocate
Home/Multimedia/Footy Mulitmedia
Watch

Central West Premier League Hockey clubs come together to support breast cancer awareness in Bathurst

Alexander Grant
By Alexander Grant
Updated July 14 2023 - 5:16pm, first published 4:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

THERE will be a splash of pink around Cooke Hockey Complex for this Saturday's Central West Premier League Hockey breast cancer awareness round.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alexander Grant

Alexander Grant

Sports Journalist

Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.