Drilling to move to base of mountains as part of highway duplication investigation

INVESTIGATIONS into a future duplication of - and possible tunnel under - the Great Western Highway will move to near the base of Victoria Pass early next week.
Drilling rigs and small excavators have been at work between Katoomba and Blackheath for geotechnical and utility investigations since mid-April.
Now Transport for NSW says traffic conditions will change from this Tuesday, July 18 at Little Hartley, near the base of Victoria Pass, for further investigation work on the highway.
The work will "further inform future roadwork and will involve checking for underground services, drilling boreholes and collecting samples for testing and installing groundwater monitoring devices", according to Transport for NSW.
The work is expected to be completed in two days, weather permitting, and will be carried out between 7am and 6pm.
Changed traffic conditions will include the closure of the existing stopping bay and temporary traffic controls as equipment is moved around the site, according to Transport for NSW.
Federal and state government funding has been deferred for the multi-billion-dollar duplication of the highway from Lithgow to Katoomba, but Transport for NSW told the Advocate in April that the geotechnical investigations would go ahead to "better inform future tenderers for the work to complete the Great Western Highway Upgrade Program".
"It will ensure that the designs for the remaining sections can be safely and efficiently constructed, comply with environmental safeguards and will provide the community with a resilient highway," a spokesperson said at the time.
"It is best value for money to complete these investigations now, so that contracts for the remaining work can be procured as soon as possible after the NSW Government and Australian Government release the funding for the work."
The duplication of two sections of the highway - at Medlow Bath, in the Blue Mountains, and near the Coxs River Road intersection at Little Hartley - is going ahead.
Tree clearing at Medlow Bath is continuing and generators will be in place from this Sunday, July 16 as the clearing work takes place near high voltage power lines in the village.
