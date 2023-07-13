Western Advocate
Drilling to move to base of mountains as part of highway duplication investigation

Updated July 13 2023 - 5:46pm, first published 5:40pm
The base of Mount Victoria. Picture from Google Maps.
INVESTIGATIONS into a future duplication of - and possible tunnel under - the Great Western Highway will move to near the base of Victoria Pass early next week.

