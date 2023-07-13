THE growl of the panther was overshadowed by the roar of dinosaurs at a recent live show at the local leagues club.
Panthers Bathurst welcomed the popular, highly interactive The Dinomaniacs over the school holidays, with families turning up to enjoy the live action.
The show encourages kids to let their imaginations run wild, as they journey back to prehistoric times when dinosaurs ruled the Earth.
The audience enjoyed singing along with Toby the T-Rex, Trixi the Triceratops, Ozzi and Oi the Australian dinosaurs, Rainbow J, and Shaun the dino doctor.
There were plenty of surprises, songs, jokes and dances, as well as exciting opportunities for the audience to get up close and personal with the dinosaurs.
Western Advocate photographer James Arrow attended the show and captured some shots of the excited faces enjoying the dinosaurs.
