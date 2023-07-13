Western Advocate
Home/News/Latest News
Photos

Panthers Bathurst hosts The Dinomaniac show for lots of happy kids

Amy Rees
By Amy Rees
July 14 2023 - 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

THE growl of the panther was overshadowed by the roar of dinosaurs at a recent live show at the local leagues club.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Amy Rees

Amy Rees

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.