From in charge to discharged: Law, order and a push to help ex-prisoners | Yesterday, Today

By Alan McRae
July 16 2023 - 5:00pm
Ex-Bathurst magistrate Benjamin Lee and family in the Sydney suburb of Annandale.
THIS week's image features members of Benjamin Lee's family. Benjamin Jnr is sitting in a chair with his cane and his daughter Ethel May Lee is sitting next to him. Benjamin was aged 92, and retired, when this photo was taken at Annandale in Sydney. He was a keen advocate for a Prisoner Aid Society to be formed in Bathurst.

Benjamin Lee, Junior, was born on April 2, 1826, in Ampthill, Bedfordshire, in the United Kingdom. He came to the Southern Colony with his parents Benjamin Lee, Senior, and wife Lucy when he was two.

