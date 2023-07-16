The Rev. E. Price submitted an outline scheme of operations as follows: The object of the Bathurst Discharged Prisoners' Aid Society was to assist discharged prisoners, of both sexes, by affording to them, where needed, immediate shelter and food. Secondly, securing the removal of any who may wish to go back to friends. Thirdly, corresponding with parents and other relatives with a view to their restoration to their old position. Fourthly, finding situations for those who declare their wish and will work. And finally, by a Christian ministry, without any reference to sect or creed, to strive to lead to a true repentance and submission to God, that thus the foundation for a real and abiding reformation may be laid.