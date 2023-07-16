Benjamin Lee, Junior, was born on April 2, 1826, in Ampthill, Bedfordshire, in the United Kingdom. He came to the Southern Colony with his parents Benjamin Lee, Senior, and wife Lucy when he was two.
His family arrived aboard the sailing ship Mary in January 1829, the same year that Thomas Evernden began appointing Bathurst's police magistrates. The police magistrates were aided by local magistrates who lived in Bathurst or district.
Benjamin Lee arrived in Bathurst in 1874. As the magistrate, he became more well known locally, often being referred to as "Benny Lee".
Benjamin Lee had issues with his court rooms until the new court house was built and opened in July 1880.
On November 15, 1887, a preliminary meeting of the committee of the Bathurst Discharged Prisoners' Aid Society was held in the Mayor's Room in the Town Hall in William Street.
The business consisted in discussing the objects of the society and the best methods by which to attain them.
The Rev. E. Price submitted an outline scheme of operations as follows: The object of the Bathurst Discharged Prisoners' Aid Society was to assist discharged prisoners, of both sexes, by affording to them, where needed, immediate shelter and food. Secondly, securing the removal of any who may wish to go back to friends. Thirdly, corresponding with parents and other relatives with a view to their restoration to their old position. Fourthly, finding situations for those who declare their wish and will work. And finally, by a Christian ministry, without any reference to sect or creed, to strive to lead to a true repentance and submission to God, that thus the foundation for a real and abiding reformation may be laid.
To do the above things, a house had to be secured and plainly furnished and plain food provided.
Someone had to be in charge, but the supervision would be by committee or such officers as should be appointed by the committee.
Visitors were to meet the discharged prisoners on their release and offer them a temporary home, sympathy and help of the kind indicated.
No person was to be compelled to join in any religious services, but all were to be invited to listen to the reading of the Word of God, prayer and praise.
The whole situation would be managed by a committee of 12, to be elected annually by subscribers, at a public meeting assembled, with a president, vice presidents, treasurer and honorary secretary, who would be ex-officio members of the committee.
After some general conversation, the meeting was adjourned to the following Tuesday.
At this time a case came before the Police Court.
The Bathurst Times said that a powerful argument in favour of the proposal to establish a Discharged Prisoners' Aid Society in Bathurst had been brought up that morning in the Police Court in the shape of a man who was presented on a charge of drunkenness.
The defendant, a man of better class appearance and evidently superior education, had only been released from Bathurst Jail on Saturday last after an enforced retirement of two years.
Having merited by his conduct a gratuity in money, this was given to him on his departure by the jail's governor.
Some of this money was instantly applied in liquidation of a craving for a cup that both cheers and inebriates, with the result that, within a few hours of his release, the man was once more incarcerated.
While locked up, according to Sergeant Musgrove's statement, the man was particularly riotous.
The Police Magistrate, Mr Lee, severely reprimanded the defendant, and, on his promising to reform, forgave the customary penalty.
