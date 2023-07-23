A TRUCK DRIVER who got behind the wheel in an effort to make money ahead of his child's arrival has been told to "start obeying the road rules" after he drove with drugs in his system.
Bradley James McManus, 21, of Jeffrey Avenue, St Clair faced Bathurst Local Court on July 5, 2023 to be sentenced for driving while disqualified and with drugs in his blood.
Court documents said McManus was behind the wheel of a white Isuzu Pantechnicon heading along Durham Street in Bathurst about 3.15pm on January 28, 2023 when he was followed by police.
Officers, who saw McManus ignore a stop sign on the Ophir Road and Westbourne Drive intersection, followed him along Stewart Street and signalled for him to stop.
McManus pulled the truck over outside of McDonald's on Durham Street in a 'no standing' zone before he was told by police to move further along onto William Street.
The court heard McManus said he "did not see" the stop sign, before checks were done on his licence.
It was revealed by RMS records and a police database that McManus' licence had been disqualified for six months from September 2022.
McManus said he didn't know his licence had been suspended, but he thought he might not have been notified due to a change in address.
While on the side of the road, McManus was subject to an oral drug fluid test, which came back positive for cannabis.
He was arrested and taken to Bathurst Police Station, where he again tested positive for drugs.
"I don't do drugs ... it must be secondary exposure," McManus said while in police custody.
His oral drug fluid sample was later confirmed by forensic analysis to contain illicit substances.
Aboriginal Legal Service solicitor Felicia Chui told the court during sentencing her client was driving "with the belief he wasn't suspended".
Ms Chui then explained McManus worked because he wanted to make money before the birth of his child.
"He wasn't trying to evade the law, he made all of the enquiries: he checked his app, he called the RMS and there was no disqualification on their records [at the time]," Ms Chui said.
"A relative died recently and that's why he had used drugs."
Magistrate Brain van Zuylen said this was a matter of community safety, particularly given McManus was operating a truck at the time of the incident.
"If you want to keep your licence for work, there's a simple solution: don't take drugs," Mr van Zuylen said.
"Hopefully you've learnt from this. You've got to start obeying the road rules."
McManus was convicted, fined $300 and disqualified for three months for the driving with drug charge.
The driving while disqualified matter was dismissed without penalty.
