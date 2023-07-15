EIGHT puppies that were abandoned in a field will be on the hunt for their fur-ever home at the Bathurst Winter Festival's Pet Day.
Held on Sunday, July 16, the last day of the festival, Pet Day invites patrons to bring their four-legged friends into the precinct for a pet parade and markets.
There will also be an adoption drive of selected animals from the Bathurst Small Animal Pound.
Katrina Nelson, who was recently appointed the coordinator for the new Bathurst Animal Rehoming Centre (BARC), said two cats who have been at the pound for a long time - Tish and Ruby - will be at the festival hoping to be adopted.
They will be joined by eight puppies, all of which were abandoned with another pup in a field near the pound less than two weeks ago.
The pound was presented with an opportunity to bring the puppies, along with Tish and Ruby, to the winter festival and it is hoped it will result in all of them being adopted.
"The opportunity is invaluable," Ms Nelson said.
"To get an opportunity where we can take the animals out of the pound area ... and to have them in a nice, welcoming setting is priceless.
"It just gives the animals a better opportunity to be adopted to see them in a nice setting rather than a cage."
Tish and Ruby are four months old and one year old respectively, while the puppies - five male and three female - are estimated to be about eight weeks old.
"The best opportunity to rehome these dogs is while they are young and they have a chance to bond with the new owners and start off on the right paw," Ms Nelson said.
"And the other two animals are two long-term cats that we have here, both females, they're both desexed and they're soft in nature, so we thought they would be a good fit [for the adoption drive] as well."
At the adoption drive, people will be able cuddle the animals and see if they're the right fit for their home.
Ms Nelson said that, so long as the animals are paid for and the paperwork is filled out, it is possible for people to take the puppies and cats home with them on Sunday.
People are welcome, and encouraged, to adopt more than one of the puppies if it is feasible for them.
"We encourage people if they can take two puppies and let them grow up together, that's always nice, because it keeps the bond and it stops that little bit of separation anxiety puppies get when they're taken away from their little brother or sister," Ms Nelson said.
The puppies, who have been with the pound since they were found, are already developing their personalities and are becoming quite playful.
"They're all very, very different," Ms Nelson said.
"They're a mix of breeds and we can't pinpoint what they are, there's a couple of fluffy ones and some black ones, but they're all starting to show their individual personalities."
The puppies will come microchipped, wormed and up to date on their vaccinations, and both cats are microchipped, vaccinated and desexed.
People can meet the animals from 11am on Sunday in the winter festival precinct.
To register your interest in adoption, visit the festival website and fill out the form.
I have been a journalist at the Western Advocate since 2014.
