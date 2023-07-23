A WOMAN'S "instincts" are to blame for her growing criminal record, a court has heard, after she slashed a woman's tyres while full of liquid courage.
Taylah Joan Thompson, 21, of Piper Street, Bathurst pleaded guilty in Bathurst Local Court on July 5, 2023 of damaging property and intimidation.
Court documents state Thompson was at The Oxford Hotel with friends during the night of June 24, 2023 celebrating her 21st birthday when an argument took place.
After the group was asked to leave the club, Thompson - who had been drinking alcohol - went home while the victim went to The Family Hotel with another friend.
The court heard Thompson called the victim and told her to leave the pub or she was going to slash her vehicle's tyres.
Thompson then took the woman's car - without her knowing - while "moderately affected by alcohol" and drove to McDonald's before returning home.
Shortly after the victim went to Thompson's home in South Bathurst, where she planned to stay the night, an argument between the two began.
As the victim was packing her belongings to leave, Thompson grabbed a kitchen knife and stabbed the woman's basket while yelling "get the (expletive) out".
After the woman made a comment about Thompson's partner, Thompson then stabbed the woman's car tyre.
Police arrived about 11.15pm and got a statement from the victim, before Thompson was asked for an interview.
But she declined.
Thompson's Aboriginal Legal Service solicitor Felicia Chui told the court during sentencing her client had "reacted out of instinct" during the argument.
Ms Chui also noted Thompson had a "very limited record" before she asked the court to consider dealing with the matter without a conviction.
"It was impulsive," Ms Chui said.
Magistrate Brian van Zuylen said the matter was "far too serious" for the court not to give a conviction.
"Fortunately, nothing worse happened. But getting so angry in that way ... your reaction was out of proportion," Mr van Zuylen said.
Thompson was placed on a community correction order for 18 months.
