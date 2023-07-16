NOT all superheros wear capes.
In fact, more than 100 Bathurst residents did their bit to save lives during the Australian Red Cross Lifeblood van's July visit.
And according to Australian Red Cross Lifeblood spokesperson Jemma Falkenmire, the percentage of donations made in Bathurst and Orange are above the national average.
"Across the Bathurst and Orange region, there's just over three percent of the population that donate, so that's higher than nationally which is around 2.8 percent," Ms Falkenmire said.
"It doesn't seem like a lot but it actually is. I think locally people are good at donating blood and we have quite a lot of people who are regular donors."
Blood donations can travel hundreds of kilometres so save a life.
Whether it's because of physical trauma sustained in an accident, or whether someone's going through cancer treatment, there's multiple reasons why people need blood transfusions every day.
And there's nothing to say that person won't be you or someone you love, which is why Ms Falkenmire encourages anyone who is eligible, to donate blood next time the Red Cross Lifeblood van visits Bathurst.
"It's always good to see new faces," she said.
"We've just done some research around eligibility and we know there's around 58 percent of people aged between 18 and 70 who are eligible.
"I think a lot of people know someone who's had cancer and blood is such an important part of cancer treatment.
"More than one third of what we collect goes to treating people with cancer, so that's certainly a big driver for people."
While Orange and Dubbo have permanent blood donation centres, Bathurst residents only have the opportunity to donate when the Red Cross Lifeblood van visits, which is once or twice each month.
The van visits the McDonalds Bathurst car park as well as Charles Sturt University.
Ms Falkenmire said more than 100 people were booked in for the July visit, and numbers are looking similar for August as well.
However, donors must be a picture of health to give blood, so often there's a lot of last-minute cancellations due to people getting sick.
Ms Falkenmire said if anyone is interested in donating but hasn't booked, it's always a good idea to contact Red Cross Lifeblood to see if there's any cancelled spots up for grabs.
More information, including the eligibility criteria, can be found at the Red Cross Lifeblood website.
