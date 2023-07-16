BATHURST Regional Council is preparing to select a tenderer to design and construct an upgrade to the intersection at one end of Hereford Street that will change the way traffic moves through the area.
It was only in late May, 2023 that council issued its call for tenders, with the deadline to submit being in mid June.
Barely a month later, on July 19, a decision is set to be made during the confidential portion the monthly ordinary meeting.
Deputy mayor Ben Fry sees this as an exciting step, particularly after council agreed to prioritise $3 million in funding for Hereford Street during its budget deliberations in June in response to a submission from himself and councillor Andrew Smith.
The intersection of Hereford Street, Gilmour Street and Marsden Lane is set have its roundabout removed and traffic lights installed, as per the recommendation of Transport for NSW.
"Transport for NSW have indicated that it will be signals, that seems to be where they're moving to for heavy-traffic intersections in the future, and we'll trust the experts there, noting they say signals are more efficient than roundabouts," Cr Fry said.
The intersection is part of a broader plan to upgrade Hereford Street, which is prone to congestion in peak times.
Councillors Fry and Smith are concerned that it will only get worse, with a further 2200 homes proposed to be built in Laffing Waters in the years to come.
"We know it's a pinch point, but in 2020 there was 2000 car movements in that peak hour at morning and night, so that just gives you the scale," Cr Smith said.
"That was obviously COVID; we're now in 2023."
The don't want to see those homes starting to be built until there is significant progress on Hereford Street.
"I'd like to see this particular intersection at least have a design and be fully funded before we see any housing released out here in Laffing Waters," Cr Fry said.
That's why they were so eager to get money prioritised in council's budget to put towards to Hereford-Gilmour-Marsden intersection.
However, it won't be enough to achieve everything council wants to do with Hereford Street, which in 2021 was estimated to cost at least $25 million.
Councillors Fry and Smith hope that the commitment of $3 million of council's own money will encourage higher levels of government to chip in.
"It now allows the mayor and general manager to go to other levels of government, lobby a bit harder, with skin in the game," Cr Fry said.
"We've just got to wait for the design to come back now, because that will strengthen the argument of being very ready to go."
The challenge they will face, though, is that Bathurst has a former Nationals member, now independent, representing the area at a federal level, and a Nationals member in office at a state level.
Both the state and federal government are controlled by the Labor Party.
But councillors Fry and Smith said the fact remains Gilmour Street is a state-controlled road, and so there should be an appetite from the NSW government to address its shortfalls where it intersects with Hereford Street.
"Being half owned by Transport for NSW, the Gilmour Street side, we'd expect them to kick the can and throw in for such a significant project for the longevity of this side of the river," Cr Fry said.
I have been a journalist at the Western Advocate since 2014.
