Western Advocate
Home/News/Council

Tender to be selected for design of signalised intersection on Hereford Street

Rachel Chamberlain
By Rachel Chamberlain
July 17 2023 - 4:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

BATHURST Regional Council is preparing to select a tenderer to design and construct an upgrade to the intersection at one end of Hereford Street that will change the way traffic moves through the area.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rachel Chamberlain

Rachel Chamberlain

Senior journalist

I have been a journalist at the Western Advocate since 2014.

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.