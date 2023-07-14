AFTER almost two weeks, the Bathurst Winter Festival is almost at a close, but there's still time to enjoy the festivities.
This year's festival is set to conclude on the evening of Sunday, July 16, with a jam-packed schedule of events still on this weekend.
The Winter Playground, which includes the ice rink, Ferris wheel and kaleidoscope will be open from 9am on both days of the weekend, artwork can be found in Machattie Park and illuminations will be on display from sundown to 10pm.
But arguably the most exciting event of the weekend is one the final day - Pet Day.
People are encouraged to bring their furry friends on Sunday, with a pet parade, markets and an animal adoption drive.
The pet parade will give owners the chance to strut their furry friend's stuff on the runway and be judged by the a panel of judges in three categories: best dressed dog and owner, most creative winter outfit and most well groomed dog.
To be part of the pet parade simply come along on the day and register at the judges table before 11.45am, with winners receiving a pet care pack.
For more information on the Bathurst Winter Festival, visit the website: www.bathurstwinterfestival.com.au.
