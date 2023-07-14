It took plenty of guts and now we get to enjoy the glory

RUGBY league and ice-skating generally have little in common - apart from the prevalence of leg injuries.
There is more than one similarity, however, between the annual NRL game that comes to Carrington Park and the winter festival that takes over our CBD during the mid-year school holidays.
Both were unexpected - some might say radical - ideas when they were first proposed.
Both faced initial scepticism from some about the costs and effort involved, were thought of as novelties in their early years and then gradually gained widespread support.
And both local events have been willing to evolve over the years, adding or subtracting elements as they prove successful or otherwise and learning from past mis-steps.
Neither the NRL game nor the Bathurst Winter Festival have probably won every single local over - there would be some who still think our council's resources could be used in a better way - but they must surely have achieved about as great an acceptance as possible.
In the case of the festival, even the most cynical and jaded of locals (those who grumble about Russell Street being closed off or the lack of car parks in the CBD on the Friday and Saturday nights) would surely struggle to be unmoved by the sight of the ferris wheel lit up against the night sky or a crowd of skaters cutting loose on the ice with the illuminated court house as a background.
And if that doesn't seal the deal, you only have to look at the visitors to town - and they are generally obvious to see: they're the ones dressed as if they are visiting an Antarctic station - to get a sense of the economic boost the festival must provide.
It's easy in hindsight to say that both events - the Carrington Park NRL game and the festival - were always going to be a success, but that isn't fair to those who had the courage to suggest them and then fight for them.
It takes guts to try something different and it takes guts to keep the faith in the early years when there are problems - such as the tiny crowd that saw the Panthers maul the Gold Coast Titans on a very non-football autumn afternoon in early March in 2015.
Bathurst is the beneficiary of that risk-taking now - in publicity, economic stimulus and in spreading our city's tourism load more evenly.
After all, a place cannot live on Race Week alone.
