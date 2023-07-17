Who did we see in the ballroom at the Abercombie House high tea?

IT'S an ever-popular choice for a Sunday afternoon special occasion: high tea at historic Abercrombie House.
The Ophir Road gem hosts the special high teas a number of times a year, featuring savouries and sweet treats, tasting plates, loose-leaf tea, plunger coffee and elegant live music.
You never know who you're going to find in the heritage ballroom, whether locals or visitors to Bathurst from the other side of the country or even the other side of the world.
Western Advocate photographer James Arrow went along to the most recent high tea to get a few photos around the tables.
