THEY'RE the 'absolute' package when it comes to handling strata, and they're expanding into Bathurst.
Absolute Strata Management services clients who have property in common with other owners, but the company also puts a big emphasis on education and transparency.
These attributes are a big reason why former real estate agent Ashleigh Smith decided it was time for a change.
Starting off in the strata industry, Ms Smith then went into working as a real estate agent.
Ms Smith loved her time as an agent, but felt it was time for a change.
And was more than happy to change her title to strata manager and help the Bathurst community in a different way.
"I saw a huge gap in the service that was being received in the regional areas, after spending time in sales and noticing how important a well-run strata complex is in terms of the value of an owner's property," she said.
"This position popped up with Absolute and it has been one of the best things I've ever done. The philosophies behind the business really resonated with me in terms of the family values, the prioritisation of the client and the service that they're receiving as well.
"It just felt like the right fit for me moving forward."
Strata is often seen in a negative light, and can deter people from purchasing a property or signing a lease.
Educating the community on how beneficial a well-run strata agreement can be is what the Absolute team is hoping to do in Bathurst.
Absolute Strata Management director Cassandra O'Connor said changing the negative outlook on strata is very important to the company.
"So one of the reasons we came to the region was strata had quite a negative view from the community," she said.
"We wanted to change that because strata is one of the fairest situations that you can live in. There's rules, there's regulations, you know what you can and can't do.
"So we were keen to change that view and we were also keen to produce some employment in the region."
Absolute Strata Management services industrial, commercial and residential customers who have property in common with other owners.
The company's role is to make sure the shared areas - whether that be a driveway or the structure of the building - are managed well and in compliance with all council and government regulations.
With Ms Smith now on the team, the company is really looking forward to expanding into Bathurst.
And to give locals a taste of their services, Absolute Strata is offering an introductory special to any new client who joins the team.
More information can be found on the company's website.
