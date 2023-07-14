Those against the Voice, tell me this: what do you possibly lose if it succeeds?

THE vote for the Voice appears doomed to failure not because of lack of logic or simple decency on the part of voters but the lazy assumption by government (whose job it is to guide us) that people will vote yes "because it is the right thing to do".
Just as the US Constitution is flawed so too is the Australian Constitution flawed.
In my opinion, it was designed 130 years ago mainly by white, bigoted racists set on protecting the privileged and wealthy.
Over time, the Constitution has been amended to make it fairer. It has been changed to allow women and First Nations people the right to vote.
RECENT LETTERS TO THE EDITOR:
While these changes made voting fairer, it did not remove the inbuilt prejudices and discrimination against Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people.
In other words, the Constitution is not yet a constitution that is worthy of being sacred and one that speaks for all Australians.
So, what are "No" voters afraid of?
Is it a fundamental fear that the land taken by force and given by the British Governors to the army officers, white settlers and squatters will be taken back?
Maybe they see that the organised and widespread killing of large populations of men, women and children by barbaric and brutal murder will be laid at their feet.
Do they feel there is no lasting impact of the government policy of assimilation, child removal, forced movement to missions and banning of language and cultural knowledge? Do they view that as a thing of the past that has no impact on the present?
Many say that was a long time ago but in reality, many still live with that ongoing legacy.
The reason for that is that white ruling politicians, bureaucrats, and managers seek to fix the deficiencies by using 'white man' logic.
Time and time again they fail and blame it on those whom the schemes are meant to benefit.
A "Yes" cannot bog down parliament or veto any decision or inflict all the other imagined disasters.
The "Yes" seeks to give First Nations people a better say in the current process of filling the gap.
It gives First Nations people the opportunity to have a say in the design and delivery of policies and programs that affect them.
It will help fix issues that we as a nation have been unsuccessful at fixing.
It will help "close the gap" - reduce high incarceration rates, increase life expectancy and all other imbalances suffered disproportionately by Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people.
I suggest all "No" voters ask themselves: "what will I lose by a 'Yes' getting through and will I suffer by it?"
I ask them to be specific and not just say "because". Many of us have little real or close knowledge of our First Nations people and do not really understand how significant it will be, for the first time, to give them a voice which is listened to.
I wonder if the plaque on the Evans Memorial in King George's Square Bathurst still reflects the views of "No" voters.
The Bathurst Plains were discovered in 1813 and as the land was seemingly not occupied by anyone it was there for the taking.
It seems that "discovery" is another way of saying "no-one has ever lived here" and "Opening up the West" means killing off children, women and men because they have no right to be here.
First Nations people have suffered too long and are still struggling for equity. Many are punching well above their weight, but others are struggling and suffer from blatant discrimination.
The Voice is not about giving privileges over others but rather giving First Nations people an opportunity to be the designers of a better way. To remove the stigma and limitations of past failed systems.
It is not a threat but an opportunity for fairness.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.