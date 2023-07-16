TWO of Bathurst's most promising rugby league graduates showed what they were capable of on the big stage when Myles Martin and Kate Fallon represented NSW at Thursday's Under 19s State of Origin men's and women's contests at Redcliffe.
Although the results on the night were mixed for the former Bathurst juniors there were reasons for each of them to come away from the Queensland contests feeling proud.
Newcastle Knights SG Ball player Martin and his Blues side looked in complete command during their 32-14 win over Queensland, pilling on 18 unanswered points in the second half to run away with the contest.
Having played a big role in taking his Knights to an SG Ball title earlier this season it was a great way for the former St Pat's star to earn himself a much-deserved piece of silverware.
NSW centre Ethan Strange was the standout performer as the Blues centre bagged a hat trick.
Martin played as the starting lock for NSW and was utilised in a pair of 20-minute stints on the field, spread across both halves.
In a close women's match Fallon and her NSW teammates couldn't hold on to an early lead that they'd built, as the Queenslanders claimed a 20-14 win.
The South Sydney Rabbitohs Tarsha Gale Cup player came off the bench for an 11-minute spell in the second half to replace starting prop Latisha Smythe.
Even though the result didn't go her way the match time for Fallon caps off an amazing 12-month window, in which she gave birth to her first child and came back to make the team of the tournament at the Women's National Championships.
Fallon said stepping onto the field in the 46th minute is a moment she'll never forget.
"It was honestly such a surreal feeling," she said.
"I was nervous. I wanted to come on and just make sure that I had an impact on the game.
"Everything was happening at that point. Queensland came out really strong and confident in that second half and I guess we just didn't meet that level unfortunately."
Queensland put on three straight tries to rally from a 10-4 deficit to a 20-10 lead.
A try to Blues hooker Chelsea Makira got her side back within a converted try inside the last five minutes but NSW couldn't find another four pointer.
The limited match time still left Fallon feeling incredibly grateful.
"I still can't believe it. I would have been happy just to have been a part of the squad and not even get on the field. I'm so grateful that I got the chance to play," she said.
"Hopefully it's not my last time playing for the Blues but if it is then I'll look back on it with fond memories and how proud I was to put on the jersey."
Fallon now progresses from Tarsha Gale into next year's NSW Women's Premiership with Souths, and she hopes the Origin experience sets her up for a big season.
"I'm with Souths again for the Harvey Norman [Women's Premiership] in the year to come and hopefully I can impress some people and secure a contract at the end of the year," she said.
"Before that I'm going to get fit and work towards an All Stars trial. If that doesn't come then my next big goal will be that contract for next year."
Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.
