A SLICE of justice has been served on a man, who abused fast food employees as he helped himself to pizzas and soft drinks.
Brendan Leer, 36, of Park Street, Eglinton pleaded guilty in Bathurst Local Court on July 12, 2023 to larceny and intimidation.
After pulling up to Domino's West Bathurst about 7.15pm on April 16, 2023 in a red Holden Commodore, Leer walked into the store and went behind the counter, where he helped himself to pizzas, court documents said.
The victim asked if they could help Leer, after they realised he was connected to a complaint made to the store the night before.
After calling the victim names, Leer walked towards the exit with five pizzas and grabbed two bottles of soft drink out of the fridge.
"You're lucky I don't kick your head in ... I'm going to punch you in the face," he said to the employee.
"If you disrespect me again, I'll (expletive) you up."
Leer then left the store without paying for the pizzas or drinks.
The court heard police went to Leer's home in Eglinton about 11am on May 14 to ask about the incident.
"I rang up to complain about a pizza and the man on the phone was being a smartass saying he would contact the other manager, and kept going around in circles," Leer said.
Leer was shown the CCTV footage from the store, which captured the entire incident, as he admitted to the theft.
During sentencing, Magistrate Elizabeth Ellis said she struggled to understand Leer's logic at the time, and described his actions as "a nasty way to act".
"I apologise for what I did, I feel bad. I thought about going back and paying for them but I didn't think I'd be allowed back in," a self-represented Leer said in response.
"I just wanted the pizzas replaced, it was a silly thing to do. I would take it back if I could."
Leer was convicted and fined $1600.
He was also ordered to pay $45 in compensation to Domino's West Bathurst.
Reporter for the Western Advocate. First began as a sports journalist with ACM in 2018 before moving on to cover news and court.
