A TRAIL bike rider has been flown to hospital with suspected head injuries after he crashed head first into a tree near Yetholme.
Multiple ambulance ground units were called to Stoney Trig Road near Yetholme about 10.25am on July 16, 2023 following reports a trail bike rider had fallen from his bike.
READ MORE:
The man in his 40s was treated at the scene for head injuries before he was flown by the Toll Rescue Helicopter to Orange Health Service.
The rider remains in care.
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens.
Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Reporter for the Western Advocate. First began as a sports journalist with ACM in 2018 before moving on to cover news and court.
Reporter for the Western Advocate. First began as a sports journalist with ACM in 2018 before moving on to cover news and court.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.