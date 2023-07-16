Western Advocate
Man flown to Orange Health Service after crash near Yetholme

Jay-Anna Mobbs
By Jay-Anna Mobbs
Updated July 16 2023 - 12:56pm, first published 12:35pm
A TRAIL bike rider has been flown to hospital with suspected head injuries after he crashed head first into a tree near Yetholme.

