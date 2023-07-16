It was bigger, it was better, and it was a blast for all.
As the final skaters dance across the ice for the 2023 Bathurst Winter Festival, organisers applaud their success after another outstanding year.
There was everything to love about the event, according to Mayor Robert Taylor, from the attractions, to the family-friendly atmosphere, to the cost.
"This is the kind of thing that makes you proud to be a Bathurstian. It was just wonderful," Mr Taylor said.
With the wintry wonderland "surpassing all expectations" in a time of financial hardship felt by most, Mr Taylor said he believed the event's affordability to be the main attraction.
"There were so many things to do and see at this year's Winter Festival, and it was very affordable," Mr Taylor said.
The ice rink is believed to have grown in skaters, while Brew and Bite showed its popularity with about 20,000 people attending across the Friday and Saturday (July 7 and July 8).
Also on offer was the Ferris Wheel, a giant kaleidoscope, rides, various market stalls, themed events such as a pet parade on the final day (July 17) and more.
"Council's events team had a challenge because every year they try to make it bigger and better - and within a budget - and they succeeded," Mr Taylor said.
"Also, our Parks and Gardens crews did a tremendous job in keeping the area in pristine condition throughout the past two weeks despite the high amount of traffic."
If the 2023 event is anything to go by, Mr Taylor said the future looks promising.
"I look forward to the Winter Festival every year, and I cannot wait to see what 2024 has in store," Mr Taylor said.
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens.
Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Reporter for the Western Advocate. First began as a sports journalist with ACM in 2018 before moving on to cover news and court.
Reporter for the Western Advocate. First began as a sports journalist with ACM in 2018 before moving on to cover news and court.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.