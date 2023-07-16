ANOTHER Western Premier League hat trick for Bathurst '75 FC captain James Christie has helped his side remain on top of the table as finals draw closer.
Bathurst '75 returned home as 5-2 winners over Orana Spurs at Dubbo on Sunday to maintain their three point gap over local rivals Panorama FC.
It's Christie's second hat trick of the season after he picked one up recently in the team's 9-1 hammering of Dubbo Bulls.
Christie said it's always satisfying to return from the long Dubbo trip with maximum points.
"We started slow in the game but by the end of it we definitely came out the better side," Christie said.
"Spurs are so hard to beat at home. They're so big, strong and physical and they don't give you many chances. I just think we played really well in this one.
"We were really defensively strong in this game, which worked in our favour. We scored goals one end, the boys looked after the other one. That's how you win games."
Christie opened the scoring in the 16th minute when he was in the right place to tap home Jack Press' initial blocked attempt.
The '75s men appeared to be heading for a 1-0 lead at the break but they earned a penalty kick when Press was brought down in the box.
Christie made no mistake from the spot, sending the keeper the wrong way with his kick to the right.
The '75 skipper didn't have to wait long after the break to complete his hat trick.
Spurs failed to deal with a cross into their box and the attempted clearance wound up right at Christie's feet, and he tapped home a close range shot into the back of the net just 45 seconds into the new half.
Orana got themselves back into the game when Jake Grady's chip over the '75 keeper was met at the far post by Brad Boney-Chillie to get the gap back to two.
A nice team goal from the visitors in the 64th minute put an end to those winning hopes.
Andrew Smith's short cross behind the defensive line allowed Press to put away a shot into an open net as the Spurs' appeals for offside were waved away.
A failed play out from the back allowed Grady to get one goal back for Spurs but '75 put that mistake behind them thanks to a Peter Vincze goal in injury time.
BATHURST '75 FC 5 (James Christie 16' 45+1' 46', Jack Press 64', Peter Vincze 90+1') defeated ORANA SPURS FC 2 (Brad Boney-Chillie 57', Jake Grady 75')
