If you've ever been out and about in Bathurst at fur-friendly events, chances are you've come across Kodiak.
He's an 18-month-old Leonberger who commands attention the moment he struts by.
Kodiak's charm was on full display at the 2023 Bathurst Winter Festival's pet parade on July 16, where he and his family - the Gildons - dressed to impress in western gear.
Although it was their first entry into a parade, the Gildons were met with cheers and claps from the crowd as they took the crown for the best dressed dog and owner.
"We decided to go with a cowboy and his horse theme because he always gets called a horse," owner Matt Gildon said.
"Next time, we're going to be bears and the one after that, we'll be lions."
Kodiak came into the life of Mr Gildon, his partner Ella Chen and their daughter Gillian about a year and a half ago, and he has been an invaluable member of the family since.
"He's my everything, outside of my daughter of course," Mr Gildon laughed.
Mr Gildon, a dog groomer by trade with Yappy Hour Mobile Grooming, came across Kodi's breed at a dog show 15 years ago and "just fell in love".
Despite their size, Kodi and his fellow Leonbergers are "calm, quiet and beautiful"; it's what Mr Gildon adores the most about his puppy.
"Everywhere we go people stop us to pat him, he's very popular and he loves it," Mr Gildon said.
Mr Gildon anticipates Kodi will outweigh his predecessor one day and tip the scales past the 80 kilogram point.
"Oh yes, he eats a lot," Mr Gildon laughs.
"He tends to destroy a lot of his beds, too. Though he prefers to be out in the cold usually, they're bred for minus 20 weather."
Reporter for the Western Advocate. First began as a sports journalist with ACM in 2018 before moving on to cover news and court.
