IT won't be long until residents on the western side of Bathurst have ready access to more fast-food and fuel options, with a major development taking another step forward.
Approval has now been granted for the fit-out of tenancy one in the convenience development currently under construction on the corner of Bradwardine Road and Corporation Avenue.
Tenancy one will be occupied by Red Rooster, which already has a presence in Bathurst.
The fit-out of Red Rooster, to be located between Subway and 7-Eleven, will come at a cost of about $580,000.
Inside the premises will be food preparation areas, a cool room and separate freezer room, two bathrooms, and a customer seating area overlooked by the front counter. There are also two ordering kiosks in the centre of the customer area.
Customers will be able to select from banquette seating, booths, or a communal table if they wish to dine in.
Those who don't want to dine in can utilise the fast-food restaurant's drive-through facilities.
The Complying Development Certificate for the fit-out of Red Rooster comes around the same time as the one granted for the new Subway outlet.
The overall development will offer three fast-food options, including a McDonald's, and a service station.
McDonald's is expected to be open some time in August, 2023 after some delays, as explained by the restaurant's licensee, Todd Bryant.
"Mainbrace is the agent that's building it and they've done an outstanding job," he said.
"They've kept with the timetable that McDonald's and myself wanted, which was to open by the end of June.
"Fortunately we had it built in time, but unfortunately the DA won't allow us to open until the outside is finished.
"Mainly that's the slip lane out the front, which is a part of 7-Eleven."
I have been a journalist at the Western Advocate since 2014.
