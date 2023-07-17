Western Advocate
Home/News/Latest News

Approval for the fit-out of second Red Rooster outlet in Bathurst

Rachel Chamberlain
By Rachel Chamberlain
Updated July 17 2023 - 5:02pm, first published 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

IT won't be long until residents on the western side of Bathurst have ready access to more fast-food and fuel options, with a major development taking another step forward.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rachel Chamberlain

Rachel Chamberlain

Senior journalist

I have been a journalist at the Western Advocate since 2014.

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.