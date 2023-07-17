A HORROR run of injuries and university placements have made this one of the toughest seasons of rugby union in CSU's recent history, but the club sees a brighter future ahead.
With the rotten luck they've run into with injuries throughout the New Holland Cup season you would think that CSU spends all their spare time burning four leaf clovers, smashing mirrors and stepping on every crack they see.
But what they're actually doing in a lot of that time is staying committed as a group and working towards getting to the end of the season with their heads held high.
That's something that the 50-0 scoreline from Saturday's latest defeat to competition leaders Mudgee Wombats won't tell you.
There's two games to go this season
Captain Joe Fajloun can't fault the work that his squad have put in during a brutal campaign.
"We've got a pretty inexperienced side that are trying their absolute best and that's why they're sticking around - they're always putting in 100 per cent effort," he said.
"We have just five boys left from last year's first grade side and currently three of them are injured, so we're down to having a whole new side."
Fajloun, Phillip Enright, Jonah Ruzgas, Reginald Townsend and Josh Corcoran are the only five players from CSU's 2022 squad who returned for this year's campaign.
Of that group only Fajloun and Townsend are currently able to play, and it's not just injuries leaving their mark on the team either.
"Placements have also made a big impact on what we've got at the moment. All the third year students in our team have been put on two month placements instead of one, which meant for a lot of them their last game for the club was on Old Mitchell Day," Fajloun said.
"That was a long time ago now. Some of them played the week after but a lot of them didn't want to get hurt before placement - which is completely fair - and we still had the numbers, but then we had a couple more injuries.
"One of our second grade players broke his collarbone, another pulled his glute, another one did his shoulder so we're really struggling with troops.
"On the weekend just gone we had two boys who copped shoulder injuries and another hurt his neck. We're back to the drawing board again to try and get a new 15 out there."
CSU are pumping themselves up ahead of their last home game this Saturday.
"It's one we can win," Fajloun said.
"It's the first time we're playing Narromine at home. We only lost by 12 points last time we played them, so it's more than doable."
CSU's only win this season came in an 18-16 win over the Dubbo Rhinos at home in May.
That's still one win more than their second grade side, who have also struggled for consistency in their numbers throughout 2023.
"Unfortunately we only had 14 boys for second grade but Mudgee were kind enough to give us some of their colts boys to fill in for us," Fajloun said.
"Most of those second grade boys go out there for a bit of fun and just to enjoy it. A lot of them are new to contact sport and they love it. They keep coming back week in and week out.
"As a uni club we'll have years like this ... and hopefully we can rebuild the side. Against Dubbo last week we only went up with 15 boys and two of them got injured in the first half, and credit goes to our guys because in that 15-on-13 situation they only scored four tries on us."
CSU have started turning some of their attention towards the 2024 season.
Fajloun said it's great to get a head start on recruitment as part of the rebuilding process.
"A couple of our players are working at Scots and Stannies and they're looking to get a couple of year 12 boys to come across and play for us," he said.
"A few of them are more than happy to. A lot of them understand we're not the most competitive club in the Central West.
"Some play here because they go to uni and others they decide they don't want to play that extra competitive rugby at somewhere like Bulldogs and Emus and they come here to have some fun with it.
"You can be the best player in CSU and could get picked for Central West. It's just a matter of trying your hardest and giving it your all each week and you can still be noticed."
The women's team gave the club a much needed boost on Saturday with an upset 31-19 win in their North Cup game against the Wombats.
They sit third in their competition and have three wins from their 11 games this year.
Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.
