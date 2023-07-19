WOMEN in Bathurst will have easy access to urinary tract infection (UTI) treatment thanks to a new trial.
Since May 2023, participating pharmacists can provide treatment for uncomplicated UTIs in women aged 18-65.
It's a move to help take the pressure off general practitioners (GPs) and hospitals, but to also make treatment more accessible for women.
And it's expected that the contraceptive pill will be available too in the coming months.
Moodie's Pharmacy is one of five pharmacies on the trial in the Western NSW Local Health District (WNSWLHD) and proprietor Paul Jones believes offering the UTI treatment will take pressure off other health systems.
"The idea is to take pressure off GPs and to open up appointments for more complex issues, while taking problems off accident emergencies too," he said.
"The trial started off with 100 pharmacies in NSW, which we were one of the fortunate ones picked.
"It's now expanding out to over 1000 pharmacies because it's an access issue, particularly when it comes to accessing health care in regional and rural areas.
"70 per cent of pharmacies are open seven days a week, as opposed to GPs, which are probably open just five and a half days a week."
Capital Chemist is currently the only other Bathurst pharmacy involved in the trial, while Narromine Pharmacy, Nyngan Pharmacy and Binnaway Pharmacy are the only other ones in the entire WNSWLHD.
Designed by the Newcastle of University, the trial is currently being funded by NSW Health, meaning patients won't have to pay a consultation fee, but they will still have to pay for the prescription.
It's not guaranteed that the funding will remain, however, but Mr Jones wants to.
"It's one of those things that we've got to work with government, to try and fund programs long term," he said.
Bathurst MP Paul Toole said the trial has made it more convenient and cheaper for women to visit their pharmacist.
"This program enables local women to beat the queues at the GP and instead walk into their local pharmacy to get the care they need, when they need it," he said.
"This is making it easier and quicker for the community to access prescription medications and treatments that typically cannot wait for the amount of time it currently takes to see a GP.
"This reform will ease the pressure on primary care and ensure locals are able to access the care they need, when they need it."
Later in 2023, eligible women will be able to visit a participating pharmacy to get a resupply of their oral contraceptive pill (the pill).
To receive a supply of the pill later this year, people must be aged between 18-35, take the pill for contraception purposes only and have been prescribed a low-risk oral contraceptive pill in the last two years by a GP or nurse.
The previous NSW Government partnered with the University of Newcastle to design and implement the clinical trial.
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens. Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.