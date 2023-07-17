Western Advocate
Got a project that needs a push along? Check the grant guidelines | The arts

By Steven Cavanagh
July 17 2023 - 1:00pm
Laurel Nannup, First Contact, 2016. Five-metre-tall cast aluminium sculpture, Perth's Elizabeth Quay waterfront precinct. Commissioned for the Perth Metropolitan Redevelopment Authority (MRA) and co-ordinated by FORM and Urban Art Projects. Project managed and facilitated by FORM. Picture supplied.
REGIONAL Arts Fund (RAF) project grant applications will close Monday, August 14.

