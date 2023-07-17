REGIONAL Arts Fund (RAF) project grant applications will close Monday, August 14.
You can apply for up to $30,000.
RAF project grants will fund high-quality arts projects benefiting regional or remote artists, arts workers, audiences and communities.
The focus of the project could include any area of creative practice, multiple art forms or cross-disciplinary practice.
There have been some changes to this program, so please take time to read the guidelines below:
Applying via SmartyGrants: When the grant round is open, a link will take you to the Regional Arts Australia online application system.
If you have not used SmartyGrants before, you will need to set up an account.
This account and password can be used to go back to your application at any time and will be the same for any other grants you might apply for in the future using the SmartyGrants system.
Your application will be available to you until you click SUBMIT, or the closing date is reached.
For eligibility information: regionalartsnsw.com.au/wp-content/uploads/2021/09/Eligibility-RAF.pdf
For more information and past recipients: regionalartsnsw.com.au/raf-project-grant-applications-open/
If you have any inquiries about the RAF, contact the grants and projects manager at Regional Arts NSW on (02) 9270 2500 or email funding@regionalartsnsw.com.au.
APPLICATIONS for the Work of Art development program for regional NSW women will close on Monday, July 24.
It's a program of Regional Arts NSW.
Develop skills, strategies, confidence and connection to help your creative enterprise grow.
This free 17-month program includes online training courses, in-person workshops, industry visits and more.
Expression of interest forms are available at regionalartsnsw.com.au/work-of-art/.
ARE you an artist or band based in regional NSW that has a good local following or has a small tour under your belt and wants to grow?
Do you want help to get on the road?
MusicNSW is looking for original artists from across regional NSW that are keen to tour, connect with other regional artists, play new venues and increase their audience.
Fifteen artists will develop sister city touring networks and be part of five regional tours in 2023.
To find out more, go to www.musicnsw.com/2023/07/calling-regional-artists-want-to-go-on-tour/
NATIONAL Association for the Visual Arts (NAVA) launched the Love Your Local Toolkit to help artists, makers and designers engage with local government.
The toolkit provides tips, tricks, templates and tools for artists and the sector to build successful collaborations with their local government associations and advice on what councils need from artists and arts workers so they can deliver value to the communities they represent.
The toolkit is available for download as an accessible PDF on NAVA's website: visualarts.net.au/advocacy/local-government-toolkit/
