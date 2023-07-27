A MAN who got behind the wheel of a car soon after injecting drugs has been told by a magistrate to use his "common sense" in the future.
Bradley Wheeler, 40, of Lambert Street, Bathurst was convicted in Bathurst Local Court on July 12, 2023 of driving with drugs in his system and having cannabis.
Wheeler was behind the wheel of a grey Holden Commodore heading along Lambert Street in Bathurst about 12.40am on January 27 when he was stopped by police, court documents said.
After a brief conversation with officers, Wheeler was subject to an oral drug fluid test which came back positive for methamphetamine and cannabis.
"I injected meth at 7pm," Wheeler told police before he was arrested.
During a search, police found a clear plastic bag of marijuana in his pockets.
The court heard Wheeler was taken to Bathurst Police Station, where he gave a second positive test for the drugs, which was later confirmed by forensic analysis.
The cannabis was weighed at the station and came back as 3.04 grams.
Legal Aid solicitor Matthew Tedeschi told the court during sentencing his client has begun to work with SMART Recovery to address his drug use, which - the court heard - is a daily habit that costs $70.
Mr Tedeschi also said this was his client's first driving offence, and he had a "fairly significant" need for a licence due to appointments.
Magistrate Elizabeth Ellis said she would not give Wheeler "the best result" but recognised that he had some "common sense".
Wheeler was disqualified from driving for three months.
He was also fined $1000.
